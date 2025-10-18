Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after buying an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $578,100,000. Amundi raised its position in Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Citigroup by 2,230.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9%

C stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $105.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

