Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $446.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.83. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $621.00 to $567.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $595.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,059.23. This trade represents a 59.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

