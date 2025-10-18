AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after acquiring an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,144,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,937,000 after buying an additional 51,522 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $495.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.93 and a 200-day moving average of $464.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

