UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by May Barnhard Investments LLC

May Barnhard Investments LLC decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 8,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Ariston Services Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $356.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $317.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

