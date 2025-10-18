Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.73 Million Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

