Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IUSB opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

