2,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $222,646.19. This trade represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

BSX stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

