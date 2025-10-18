Analysts Set Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) PT at $93.00

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.5714.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $98.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Entergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Entergy

Entergy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ETR opened at $95.80 on Friday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,628,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Entergy by 114.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,814 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Entergy by 964.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.