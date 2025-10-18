Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 368 Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.74, for a total transaction of $7,137,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,033,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,474,312.68. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total transaction of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $45,115,616. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 target price (up from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.64.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $670.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 165.60, a PEG ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $739.44 and a 200 day moving average of $717.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $422.38 and a one year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

