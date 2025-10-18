Mattson Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 15.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,105.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,029.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,059.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.30.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.857 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

