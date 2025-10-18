Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,832,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 119,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $283.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.73. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.54 and a 12 month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

