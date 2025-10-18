Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,760 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,590,000 after acquiring an additional 850,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,189,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 4,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $594,584.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,027,469.40. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 197,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,827,710.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,666,876 shares of company stock valued at $210,819,940. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp raised Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $125.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

