Praxis Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,870 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 974.9% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 86,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 91,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 26,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $179,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.8%

HBAN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.