Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 727,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,471 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $176,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.85.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.13 and a 52 week high of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

