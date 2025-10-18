Empirical Asset Management LLC Acquires 11 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 9,358.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $334,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 41.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5,411.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75 shares in the company, valued at $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 975 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,360 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,650.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8,066.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,574.70. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $120.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,250.00.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

