Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 299,484 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,211,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,484 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $216,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.1%

XEL opened at $81.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

