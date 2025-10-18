Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $478.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

