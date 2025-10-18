Empirical Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $129.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $114.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

