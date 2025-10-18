Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $504.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.32 and a 200 day moving average of $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.25 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.750-20.000 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $541.00 price objective (down previously from $577.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.82.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

