Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,584,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 939.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,039,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,784 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 366.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,588,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $265,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NYSE:FI opened at $121.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.84 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

