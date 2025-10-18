Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,009,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered Newmont from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Newmont Trading Down 7.6%

NEM opened at $90.76 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,133.76. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

