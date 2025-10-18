TD Asset Management Inc Has $17.41 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 13.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Crown Castle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.06.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

