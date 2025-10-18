Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $284,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $716.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $746.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.03. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,182 shares of company stock valued at $164,933,323. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

