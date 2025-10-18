Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,023 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $35,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 170,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

