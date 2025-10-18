Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 379,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,558,000. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $484.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.63 billion, a PE ratio of -407.27, a P/E/G ratio of 113.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.15 and a 200 day moving average of $448.34. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $294.68 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.95.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

