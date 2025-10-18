Citizens Business Bank Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Citizens Business Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:MMC opened at $189.85 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.12 and a 12 month high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

