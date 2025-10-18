Citizens Business Bank Has $12.84 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Citizens Business Bank lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for 2.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $434.65 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $446.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $398.00 to $469.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

