Citizens Business Bank Acquires 286 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Citizens Business Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $533.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.79. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $572.23.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

