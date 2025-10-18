Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,935 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Daiwa America downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $224.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $232.07. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

