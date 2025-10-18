Hamlin Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,893 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,338,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising makes up about 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $162,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 426.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 659,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 533,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $40,699,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 181.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 363,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,410,000 after purchasing an additional 234,735 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 158.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,918,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 269.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $2,734,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $119.02 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.04.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 19.72%.The company had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

