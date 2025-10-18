Private Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Private Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after acquiring an additional 746,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $54,934,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,614.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 624,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 618,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at $25,307,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.9%

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -169.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

