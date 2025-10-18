Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

IDU stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

