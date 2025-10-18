934 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,400,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $272.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.51 and a 200 day moving average of $243.25. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

