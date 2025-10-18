Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 24.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 160,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 31,158 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 19.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at $265,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $351,877.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,031.26. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Glj Research started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRIM

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.43. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $142.84.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.26%.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.