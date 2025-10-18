Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $450.89 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

