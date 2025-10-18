4,649 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.