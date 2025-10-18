Praxis Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Praxis Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,059,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $260.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average of $259.80.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

