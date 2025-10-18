WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $259,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF $GNMA

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 49,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNMA opened at $44.70 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.1582 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

