Praxis Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their price target on First Solar from $222.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.06 target price (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.56.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $174.99. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

