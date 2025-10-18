Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 178,683 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,683 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

IVV opened at $667.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20. The company has a market cap of $697.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.70.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.