iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $667.69 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $657.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.