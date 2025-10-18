Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 15,574 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $44,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 57.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,097,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,811,000 after acquiring an additional 766,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,745,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after acquiring an additional 683,674 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $50,430,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $36,885,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,072,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 7.8%

WPM opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.46. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $503.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

