Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 47,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $193.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.59.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

