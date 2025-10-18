Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 959 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 33.3% during the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $124.29 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.92.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

