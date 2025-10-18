Hartline Investment Corp Sells 14,602 Shares of Morgan Stanley $MS

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,769,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,149,000 after buying an additional 7,636,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,056,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,030,000 after buying an additional 2,989,122 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,236,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,111,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,015 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.98. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $166.77.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.54.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

