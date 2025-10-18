Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Buys 5,151 Shares of Kamada Ltd. $KMDA

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kamada were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth $206,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kamada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.75 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $388.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Kamada had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. Kamada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

