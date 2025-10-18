Ariston Services Group Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Ariston Services Group reduced its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.7% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.13.

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $112.27 and a one year high of $170.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

