3,133 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $387.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.73. The stock has a market cap of $385.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on HD. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.