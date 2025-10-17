S Bank Fund Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

S Bank Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $387.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

