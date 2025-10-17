Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $562,000 Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 39,339 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,809 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.74. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

